Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) Price Target Raised to $180.00 at Cantor Fitzgerald

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS – Free Report) had its target price upped by Cantor Fitzgerald from $160.00 to $180.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Krystal Biotech’s FY2024 earnings at ($0.68) EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research note on Monday, November 20th. They set a buy rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. They set a buy rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. They set a buy rating and a $154.00 target price for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $148.78.

NASDAQ KRYS opened at $115.76 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $108.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $117.03. Krystal Biotech has a 52-week low of $69.81 and a 52-week high of $132.68. The company has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of -78.75 and a beta of 0.83.

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.10) by $3.89. The business had revenue of $8.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.17) earnings per share. Krystal Biotech’s revenue for the quarter was up 8500.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Krystal Biotech will post -3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Krystal Biotech news, insider Suma Krishnan sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.67, for a total value of $2,641,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,574,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $166,346,348.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Impact Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Krystal Biotech by 5.7% in the first quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 5,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Krystal Biotech by 9.3% in the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 6,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $819,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in shares of Krystal Biotech by 1.9% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 107,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,585,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Krystal Biotech by 28.7% in the first quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 136,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,899,000 after acquiring an additional 30,380 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Krystal Biotech by 7.0% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.30% of the company’s stock.

Krystal Biotech, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes genetic medicines for patients with rare diseases in the United States. It develops beremagene geperpavec (B-VEC) for dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa; KB105 for treating patients with deficient autosomal recessive congenital ichthyosis; KB104 for netherton syndrome; and KB407 for Cystic Fibrosis.

