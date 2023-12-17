Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD) Receives $7.00 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Reduce” by the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.00.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $2.00 target price on shares of Kodiak Sciences in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Kodiak Sciences from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, November 17th.

Kodiak Sciences stock opened at $3.01 on Tuesday. Kodiak Sciences has a 1-year low of $1.37 and a 1-year high of $9.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.93 million, a PE ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 2.02. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.71.

Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.41) by $0.46. Research analysts forecast that Kodiak Sciences will post -4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KOD. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Kodiak Sciences by 2.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,507,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,101,000 after purchasing an additional 91,551 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Kodiak Sciences by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,646,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,741,000 after buying an additional 53,125 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Kodiak Sciences by 253.6% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,636,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,945,000 after buying an additional 1,173,832 shares during the period. Newtyn Management LLC grew its holdings in Kodiak Sciences by 62.5% in the 3rd quarter. Newtyn Management LLC now owns 1,608,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,896,000 after acquiring an additional 618,991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silverarc Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kodiak Sciences in the third quarter valued at about $2,006,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.99% of the company’s stock.

Kodiak Sciences Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat retinal diseases. Its lead product candidate is tarcocimab tedromer (KSI-301), an anti-vascular endothelial growth factor antibody biopolymer that is in Phase IIb/III clinical study to treat wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD), as well as Phase III clinical study for the treatment of diabetic macular edema, naïve macular edema due to retinal vein occlusion, and non-proliferative diabetic retinopathy.

