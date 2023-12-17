JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd Sells 5,454 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd cut its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 336,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,454 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up about 4.5% of JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $48,768,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of JPM. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 97,681.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,056,747,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $299,133,293,000 after purchasing an additional 2,054,643,659 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 105,652.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 98,000,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,141,876,000 after purchasing an additional 97,907,897 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter worth $3,894,646,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 59,049,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,918,506,000 after purchasing an additional 8,088,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 13,205.6% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,395,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,407,000 after purchasing an additional 5,355,265 shares during the last quarter. 68.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Marianne Lake sold 32,243 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $5,158,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 131,962 shares in the company, valued at $21,113,920. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on JPM shares. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $158.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $176.00 to $169.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. HSBC began coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $159.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $233.00 to $243.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.80.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on JPM

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE JPM opened at $165.23 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $123.11 and a 1-year high of $165.28. The company has a market cap of $477.68 billion, a PE ratio of 9.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $149.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $147.99.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.95 by $0.38. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 22.79% and a return on equity of 17.97%. The company had revenue of $40.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be paid a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.07%.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.