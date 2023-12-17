JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd Has $5.95 Million Stock Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd lifted its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,684 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA makes up approximately 0.6% of JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $5,952,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the first quarter worth $34,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. MRP Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 300 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $481.60, for a total value of $5,008,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 979,431 shares in the company, valued at $471,693,969.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $481.60, for a total value of $5,008,640.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 979,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $471,693,969.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $481.85, for a total value of $9,637,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 109,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,936,041. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 56,442 shares of company stock valued at $27,216,982. Insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NVDA. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $603.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $605.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $625.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $598.08.

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $488.90 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.21 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.69. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $138.84 and a twelve month high of $505.48. The company has a quick ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $460.42 and its 200 day moving average is $446.03.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $4.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.99. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 72.28% and a net margin of 42.10%. The firm had revenue of $18.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.19 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 205.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 11.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 5th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.11%.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

