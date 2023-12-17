JPMorgan Chase & Co. Upgrades Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) to “Neutral”

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK – Free Report) from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has $16.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their previous target price of $11.00.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on PK. StockNews.com began coverage on Park Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a sell rating for the company. Barclays raised Park Hotels & Resorts from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Park Hotels & Resorts from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Park Hotels & Resorts from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Park Hotels & Resorts from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Park Hotels & Resorts currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $15.80.

Park Hotels & Resorts Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE:PK opened at $16.36 on Thursday. Park Hotels & Resorts has a 12-month low of $10.70 and a 12-month high of $17.22. The company has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of -60.59, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.97. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $679.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $667.05 million. Park Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 1.36% and a negative net margin of 2.07%. As a group, analysts forecast that Park Hotels & Resorts will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

Park Hotels & Resorts Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Park Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -222.22%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Park Hotels & Resorts

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in Park Hotels & Resorts by 102.0% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 4,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 2,033 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in Park Hotels & Resorts by 1,254.0% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 3,950 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Park Hotels & Resorts by 614.1% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 3,660 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Park Hotels & Resorts by 35.2% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Park Hotels & Resorts by 353.7% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares during the period. 91.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Park Hotels & Resorts

Park is one of the largest publicly-traded lodging REITs with a diverse portfolio of iconic and market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio currently consists of 43 premium-branded hotels and resorts (excluding the Hilton San Francisco Hotels) with over 26,000 rooms primarily located in prime city center and resort locations.

Featured Articles

