JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms “Neutral” Rating for Associated British Foods (LON:ABF)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their neutral rating on shares of Associated British Foods (LON:ABF – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has a GBX 1,875 ($23.54) price target on the stock.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 2,079.17 ($26.10).

Shares of ABF opened at GBX 2,370 ($29.75) on Thursday. Associated British Foods has a 12 month low of GBX 1,539.50 ($19.33) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,485 ($31.20). The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 2,214.08 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 2,071.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.25. The firm has a market cap of £18.07 billion, a PE ratio of 1,768.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.32.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 14th will be given a dividend of GBX 45.80 ($0.57) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This is a boost from Associated British Foods’s previous dividend of $14.20. This represents a dividend yield of 2.17%. Associated British Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3,507.46%.

In other news, insider George G. Weston sold 36,086 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,350 ($29.50), for a total transaction of £848,021 ($1,064,550.59). Insiders own 57.27% of the company’s stock.

Associated British Foods plc operates as a diversified food, ingredients, and retail company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Grocery, Ingredients, Agriculture, Sugar, and Retail. The Grocery segment manufactures and sells grocery products, including hot beverages, sugar and sweeteners, vegetable oils, balsamic vinegars, bread and baked goods, cereals, ethnic foods, and meat products to retail, wholesale, and foodservice businesses.

