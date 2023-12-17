Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning.

JCI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $66.00 price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research note on Wednesday. Vertical Research cut Johnson Controls International from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet cut Johnson Controls International from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. HSBC raised Johnson Controls International from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from $58.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Johnson Controls International from a conviction-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Johnson Controls International currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $65.50.

NYSE JCI opened at $52.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.97. Johnson Controls International has a 52 week low of $47.90 and a 52 week high of $70.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $51.88 and a 200-day moving average of $58.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.25.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 12th. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by ($0.04). Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 6.90%. The company had revenue of $6.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.40 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Monday, December 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 15th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is presently 55.02%.

In related news, CEO George Oliver sold 103,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.30, for a total transaction of $5,404,263.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 980,403 shares in the company, valued at $51,275,076.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its stake in Johnson Controls International by 1.6% in the second quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 9,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in Johnson Controls International by 11.3% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its stake in Johnson Controls International by 3.4% in the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 4,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Advisory Resource Group grew its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 1.7% in the first quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 9,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Uncommon Cents Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 0.8% in the second quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 21,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.64% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

