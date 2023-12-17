Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) Price Target Cut to $54.00

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from $58.00 to $54.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

JCI has been the topic of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Johnson Controls International from $67.00 to $62.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. StockNews.com raised Johnson Controls International from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $65.50.

Johnson Controls International Stock Down 2.4 %

Johnson Controls International stock opened at $52.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Johnson Controls International has a twelve month low of $47.90 and a twelve month high of $70.43.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 12th. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $6.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.40 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 13.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Johnson Controls International will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson Controls International Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Monday, December 18th will be given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 15th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is currently 55.02%.

Insider Activity

In other Johnson Controls International news, CEO George Oliver sold 103,332 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.30, for a total value of $5,404,263.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 980,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,275,076.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Johnson Controls International

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Johnson Controls International by 145.4% in the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Headinvest LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.64% of the company’s stock.

About Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

Further Reading

