iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Stock Position Lifted by Quent Capital LLC

Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,988 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the quarter. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $204,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 45.8% during the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 57.1% during the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 274 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IVW stock opened at $74.43 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.37. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $57.19 and a fifty-two week high of $74.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

