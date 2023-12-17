iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Shares Sold by Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV cut its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,165 shares of the company’s stock after selling 115 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Appleton Partners Inc. MA acquired a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the third quarter worth about $666,000. IMS Capital Management increased its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 4.5% during the second quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 18,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,110,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 40.5% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 451 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC now owns 40,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,577,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. 47.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ DVY opened at $117.62 on Friday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $102.66 and a 1-year high of $126.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of $109.26 and a 200-day moving average of $111.64. The company has a market capitalization of $19.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.87.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 27th were given a $1.4647 dividend. This represents a $5.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 26th.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

