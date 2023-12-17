iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 16,040,000 shares, a decline of 15.9% from the November 15th total of 19,080,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,366,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.8 days.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ ACWI opened at $100.97 on Friday. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 1 year low of $83.59 and a 1 year high of $101.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $95.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.26. The company has a market cap of $18.74 billion, a PE ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 0.93.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MSCI ACWI ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brandywine Managers LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $14,122,000. BSW Wealth Partners grew its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 32,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,951,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 65,558.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 84,165,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,074,868,000 after acquiring an additional 84,037,622 shares in the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 53.3% during the 2nd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winthrop Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.79% of the company’s stock.

About iShares MSCI ACWI ETF

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

