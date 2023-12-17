iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Purchased by Pacifica Partners Inc.

Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 31.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,974 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 959 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,694,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 117,228.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195,582,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,144,659,000 after purchasing an additional 195,415,560 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 212,409.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 53,346,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,776,996,000 after purchasing an additional 53,321,234 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,462,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,805,830,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463,979 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,890,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,865,344,000 after purchasing an additional 999,326 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,241,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,347,635,000 after purchasing an additional 928,057 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $473.52 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $444.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $443.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $366.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $376.49 and a 12 month high of $475.97.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

