iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Bought by Roth Financial Partners LLC

Roth Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 76,227 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 497 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises about 20.5% of Roth Financial Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Roth Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $32,734,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. TrueWealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Sara Bay Financial increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sara Bay Financial now owns 1,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $800,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $974,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Ridge Investment Management grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 1,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $473.52 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $444.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $443.70. The company has a market capitalization of $366.34 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $376.49 and a 52 week high of $475.97.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

