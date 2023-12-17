iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.10.

Several brokerages have recently commented on IQ. HSBC decreased their target price on iQIYI from $5.80 to $5.60 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered iQIYI from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of iQIYI in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, OTR Global raised iQIYI from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, October 6th.

iQIYI Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IQ opened at $4.68 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.99. iQIYI has a fifty-two week low of $3.49 and a fifty-two week high of $7.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.40 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. iQIYI had a return on equity of 13.39% and a net margin of 4.26%. As a group, analysts predict that iQIYI will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iQIYI

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IQ. Ovata Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of iQIYI during the second quarter worth about $339,000. Carmignac Gestion bought a new position in shares of iQIYI during the first quarter worth about $182,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in shares of iQIYI by 2.0% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 690,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,023,000 after buying an additional 13,450 shares in the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of iQIYI during the second quarter worth about $4,879,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of iQIYI by 11.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 471,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,518,000 after buying an additional 46,922 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.65% of the company’s stock.

About iQIYI

iQIYI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment video services in the People's Republic of China. It offers various products and services, including online video, online games, online literature, animations, and other products. The company operates a platform that provides a collection of internet video content, such as professionally produced content licensed from professional content providers and self-produced content.

Featured Articles

