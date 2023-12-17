Invictus Private Wealth LLC Increases Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Invictus Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 4.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 80,589 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,235 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises 2.8% of Invictus Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Invictus Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $25,446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MSFT. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Syverson Strege & Co lifted its position in Microsoft by 157.0% during the first quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 203 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in Microsoft by 534.5% during the second quarter. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC now owns 184 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. MayTech Global Investments LLC bought a new position in Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. raised its position in Microsoft by 57.5% in the third quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 411 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 24,681 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.00, for a total value of $9,107,289.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 183,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,807,809. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of MSFT opened at $370.73 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $219.35 and a 1-year high of $384.30. The company has a 50-day moving average of $356.72 and a 200 day moving average of $340.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.76 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.89, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The software giant reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.34. Microsoft had a net margin of 35.31% and a return on equity of 38.79%. The business had revenue of $56.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.35 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 11.13 EPS for the current year.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.04%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Microsoft from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $390.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, November 24th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $393.69.

View Our Latest Report on Microsoft

Microsoft Company Profile

(Free Report)

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.