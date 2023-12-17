International Assets Investment Management LLC Trims Position in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

International Assets Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 12.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,280 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,330 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marvell Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 216.2% during the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 411 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Marvell Technology during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 67.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 429 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in Marvell Technology by 76.9% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 474 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. 83.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marvell Technology Price Performance

Marvell Technology stock opened at $59.59 on Friday. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.75 and a 12 month high of $67.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.52 billion, a PE ratio of -91.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 1.44.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

Marvell Technology ( NASDAQ:MRVL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 5.20% and a negative net margin of 10.11%. Marvell Technology’s revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -36.92%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Roth Mkm initiated coverage on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America reduced their price target on Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 25th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Marvell Technology from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 1st. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Friday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.96.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marvell Technology

In other Marvell Technology news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total value of $1,770,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 809,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,747,933. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.33, for a total transaction of $286,650.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 129,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,423,776.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total value of $1,770,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 809,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,747,933. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 100,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,554,050. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops, scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

