International Assets Investment Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 21.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,243 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 580 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 93,217.7% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 22,988,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,376,369,000 after acquiring an additional 22,964,190 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 1,593.7% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,643,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,310,000 after acquiring an additional 2,487,806 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 17.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,070,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,360,230,000 after acquiring an additional 2,401,659 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter worth about $244,740,000. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 62.1% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,761,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,019,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440,905 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.53% of the company’s stock.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CRWD shares. HSBC assumed coverage on CrowdStrike in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Barclays raised their price objective on CrowdStrike from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Scotiabank increased their price target on CrowdStrike from $174.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on CrowdStrike from $221.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, DZ Bank began coverage on CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $215.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $219.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.04, for a total value of $7,501,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 306,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,732,525.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other CrowdStrike news, President Michael Sentonas sold 10,321 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.98, for a total transaction of $1,733,721.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 370,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,315,204.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.04, for a total value of $7,501,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 306,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,732,525.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 211,775 shares of company stock valued at $41,434,356. 5.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CrowdStrike Stock Performance

Shares of CRWD stock opened at $260.08 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $62.46 billion, a PE ratio of -4,333.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.06 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $205.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $172.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $92.25 and a 52-week high of $260.77.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 28th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $786.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $777.30 million. CrowdStrike had a positive return on equity of 1.11% and a negative net margin of 0.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.20) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

(Free Report)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.