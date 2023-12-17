International Assets Investment Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX)

International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX – Free Report) by 6.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,386 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,275 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Adams Diversified Equity Fund were worth $649,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ADX. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV lifted its position in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 3,429.3% in the first quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 2,647 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after acquiring an additional 2,572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.83% of the company’s stock.

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Stock Performance

NYSE ADX opened at $17.34 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.94. Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.32 and a 1-year high of $17.93.

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Increases Dividend

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Monday, November 20th will be issued a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 26.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 17th. This is a boost from Adams Diversified Equity Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05.

Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to investment companies. The firm invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of large-cap companies across diversified sectors to make its investments. The firm employs a fundamental, technical and quantitative analysis with a bottom-up stock picking approach, while focusing on earnings growth prospects, financial strength, cash flow generation, macro-economics, capital allocation, market competition, profitability.

