International Assets Investment Management LLC Purchases 459 Shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC)

International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) by 6.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,329 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies were worth $500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GEHC. Czech National Bank bought a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,750,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,419,000. Bard Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $598,000. Finally, Boit C F David purchased a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $102,000. 79.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get GE HealthCare Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Argus assumed coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research note on Friday, August 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group downgraded shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $86.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, GE HealthCare Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.55.

GE HealthCare Technologies Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ GEHC opened at $75.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.00 and a 52 week high of $87.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $69.10 and its 200 day moving average is $72.36. The company has a market cap of $34.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.32.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.10. GE HealthCare Technologies had a net margin of 8.91% and a return on equity of 24.46%. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current year.

GE HealthCare Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 12th. GE HealthCare Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.57%.

GE HealthCare Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, Taiwan, Mongolia, Hong Kong, and internationally.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for GE HealthCare Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GE HealthCare Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.