International Assets Investment Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:GLTR)

International Assets Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:GLTR – Free Report) by 8.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,507 shares of the company’s stock after selling 533 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF were worth $469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 395,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,356,000 after acquiring an additional 7,077 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 361,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,223,000 after acquiring an additional 62,825 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 57.7% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 316,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,242,000 after acquiring an additional 115,790 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 229,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,517,000 after acquiring an additional 15,866 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 11.0% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 162,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,085,000 after acquiring an additional 16,076 shares during the period.

Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF Price Performance

GLTR stock opened at $90.10 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $87.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.82. Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF has a 12-month low of $80.99 and a 12-month high of $96.04.

Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF Company Profile

