International Assets Investment Management LLC Lowers Position in The Gabelli Utility Trust (NYSE:GUT)

International Assets Investment Management LLC decreased its position in shares of The Gabelli Utility Trust (NYSE:GUT – Free Report) by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 94,197 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 30,694 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in The Gabelli Utility Trust were worth $499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in The Gabelli Utility Trust by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,227,479 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $8,322,000 after acquiring an additional 35,176 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in The Gabelli Utility Trust by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,158,592 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,855,000 after acquiring an additional 4,971 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in The Gabelli Utility Trust by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 298,556 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,242,000 after acquiring an additional 20,526 shares in the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC lifted its stake in The Gabelli Utility Trust by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 169,573 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,273,000 after acquiring an additional 25,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in The Gabelli Utility Trust by 42.2% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 140,360 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after acquiring an additional 41,645 shares in the last quarter.

GUT opened at $6.08 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.42. The Gabelli Utility Trust has a 12-month low of $4.60 and a 12-month high of $7.97.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.87%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th.

The Gabelli Utility Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It makes its investments in stocks of companies providing products, services, or equipment for the generation or distribution of electricity, gas, water, telecommunications services, and infrastructure operations.

