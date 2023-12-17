International Assets Investment Management LLC Increases Stake in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) by 119.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,921 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Biogen were worth $495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Biogen by 76.7% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 334 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Biogen in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,009,000. Lavaca Capital LLC raised its position in Biogen by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC now owns 1,451 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in Biogen during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,584,000. Finally, BOKF NA raised its position in Biogen by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. BOKF NA now owns 27,378 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,799,000 after buying an additional 5,424 shares during the last quarter. 85.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Priya Singhal sold 110 shares of Biogen stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.00, for a total transaction of $27,280.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $859,072. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BIIB opened at $248.13 on Friday. Biogen Inc. has a 52-week low of $220.86 and a 52-week high of $319.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $242.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $263.08. The stock has a market cap of $35.95 billion, a PE ratio of 24.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.08.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported $4.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.99 by $0.37. Biogen had a net margin of 14.63% and a return on equity of 16.40%. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.77 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Biogen Inc. will post 14.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BIIB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 price target on shares of Biogen in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Biogen from $351.00 to $363.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Biogen in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $360.00 price target for the company. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Biogen from $327.00 to $312.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Biogen from $266.00 to $239.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $319.83.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

