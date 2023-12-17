International Assets Investment Management LLC Has $514,000 Stake in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

International Assets Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) by 42.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,563 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,630 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Kroger were worth $514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kroger during the first quarter worth $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kroger during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Kroger by 117.1% during the fourth quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 799 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,619,420,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kroger during the second quarter worth $43,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kroger during the second quarter worth $47,000. 78.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Kroger

In other news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 4,798 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.52, for a total transaction of $218,404.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $189,181.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Kroger Stock Up 1.2 %

NYSE:KR opened at $44.11 on Friday. The Kroger Co. has a 1 year low of $42.10 and a 1 year high of $50.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $31.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.16, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $44.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.83.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $33.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.90 billion. Kroger had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 1.27%. Kroger’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Kroger Co. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. HSBC initiated coverage on Kroger in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Kroger in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kroger in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded Kroger from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Stephens dropped their price objective on Kroger from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.27.

Kroger Profile

(Free Report)

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

Featured Articles

