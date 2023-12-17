International Assets Investment Management LLC Has $474,000 Position in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX)

International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX – Free Report) by 90.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,367 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 24,430 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust were worth $474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 399,998 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,628,000 after buying an additional 36,651 shares during the period. Independent Wealth Network Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $208,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $716,000. Intellectus Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 136,130 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after buying an additional 6,146 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 96,079 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $871,000 after buying an additional 10,949 shares during the period.
Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust Stock Down 0.9 %
BCX stock opened at $8.89 on Friday. Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust has a 1 year low of $8.43 and a 1 year high of $10.59. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.10.
Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust Increases Dividend
Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust Profile
Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the commodities or natural resources sectors.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust
- What Do S&P 500 Stocks Tell Investors About the Market?
- It’s a special time to buy into Costco
- 3 REITs to Buy and Hold for the Long Term
- MarketBeat Week in Review: 12/11 – 12/15
- How to Invest in Social Media
- How to invest in specialty retail stores
Receive News & Ratings for Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.