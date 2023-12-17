International Assets Investment Management LLC Has $474,000 Position in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX)

International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX – Free Report) by 90.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,367 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 24,430 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust were worth $474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 399,998 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,628,000 after buying an additional 36,651 shares during the period. Independent Wealth Network Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $208,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $716,000. Intellectus Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 136,130 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after buying an additional 6,146 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 96,079 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $871,000 after buying an additional 10,949 shares during the period.

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust Stock Down 0.9 %

BCX stock opened at $8.89 on Friday. Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust has a 1 year low of $8.43 and a 1 year high of $10.59. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.10.

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust Increases Dividend

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $0.052 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This is a positive change from Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the commodities or natural resources sectors.

