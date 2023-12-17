International Assets Investment Management LLC Buys Shares of 10,524 AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright ADR ETF (NASDAQ:AADR)

International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright ADR ETF (NASDAQ:AADR – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $516,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC owned 1.88% of AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright ADR ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AADR. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright ADR ETF by 365.0% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 95,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,759,000 after acquiring an additional 75,343 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright ADR ETF by 81.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 88,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,388,000 after acquiring an additional 39,838 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright ADR ETF during the 4th quarter worth $283,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright ADR ETF by 34.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $777,000 after buying an additional 4,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright ADR ETF by 31.9% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 16,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $782,000 after buying an additional 3,955 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:AADR opened at $55.10 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.55 million, a PE ratio of 8.13 and a beta of 0.99. AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright ADR ETF has a 52-week low of $44.58 and a 52-week high of $55.71. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.49.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 26th were paid a dividend of $0.1267 per share. This represents a $0.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 25th.

The AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright ADR ETF (AADR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the BNY Mellon Classic ADR index. The fund is an actively managed ETF that aims to outperform the international markets outside the US by holding ADRs with high relative strength. AADR was launched on Jul 20, 2010 and is managed by m.

