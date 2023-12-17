International Assets Investment Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,183 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $646,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Assets Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 508 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in ServiceNow in the 2nd quarter valued at $292,000. Prosperity Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in ServiceNow by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Prosperity Financial Group Inc. now owns 502 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Jag Capital Management LLC grew its stake in ServiceNow by 38.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 39,330 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $22,102,000 after acquiring an additional 10,993 shares during the period. Finally, Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in ServiceNow in the 2nd quarter valued at $8,372,000. 87.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ServiceNow Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of NYSE:NOW opened at $698.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.14 billion, a PE ratio of 90.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $626.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $586.04. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1 year low of $353.62 and a 1 year high of $720.68.

Insiders Place Their Bets

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The information technology services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 18.72% and a return on equity of 12.25%. Analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

In other ServiceNow news, COO Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 3,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $671.84, for a total transaction of $2,116,296.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 38,904 shares in the company, valued at $26,137,263.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $682.00, for a total transaction of $92,070.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,744 shares in the company, valued at $7,327,408. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 3,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $671.84, for a total transaction of $2,116,296.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 38,904 shares in the company, valued at $26,137,263.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,383 shares of company stock worth $7,265,612 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NOW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $665.00 to $680.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $675.00 to $770.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $630.00 to $648.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. TheStreet raised shares of ServiceNow from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $665.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $621.39.

ServiceNow Profile

(Free Report)

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

