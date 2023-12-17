International Assets Investment Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY)

International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 17,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $503,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SDVY. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 159.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,091,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,442,000 after purchasing an additional 670,673 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 259.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 839,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,396,000 after purchasing an additional 605,692 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $15,842,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 61.5% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,390,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,358,000 after buying an additional 529,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 1,789.8% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 341,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,517,000 after buying an additional 323,410 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SDVY opened at $32.49 on Friday. First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF has a twelve month low of $24.70 and a twelve month high of $32.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.69. The firm has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 1.18.

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF Announces Dividend

About First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 25th were paid a $0.0982 dividend. This represents a $0.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 22nd.

The First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (SDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of small- and mid-cap US companies with historically increasing dividends and that meet various fundamental criteria. SDVY was launched on Nov 1, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

