International Assets Investment Management LLC Acquires 275 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,116 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $617,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ISRG. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the second quarter valued at $25,000. RFP Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 166.7% during the second quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 80 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the second quarter worth $28,000. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 87 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. 82.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuitive Surgical

In other Intuitive Surgical news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 27,385 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.11, for a total transaction of $7,123,112.35. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,125,850.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 4,960 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.93, for a total transaction of $1,348,772.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,840 shares in the company, valued at $8,114,391.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 27,385 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.11, for a total transaction of $7,123,112.35. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 23,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,125,850.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 54,708 shares of company stock valued at $15,122,689. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on ISRG. UBS Group cut their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $385.00 to $314.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $320.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $368.00 to $310.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intuitive Surgical presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $342.95.

Get Our Latest Analysis on ISRG

Intuitive Surgical Trading Down 0.6 %

ISRG opened at $324.35 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $114.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.32, a P/E/G ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 1.34. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $222.65 and a 12 month high of $358.07. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $292.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $306.41.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 22.14%. Intuitive Surgical’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intuitive Surgical Profile

(Free Report)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.