Intercorp Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:IFS) Short Interest Up 22.1% in November

Intercorp Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:IFS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 92,100 shares, an increase of 22.1% from the November 15th total of 75,400 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 45,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Intercorp Financial Services in a research report on Monday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.90 price target on the stock.

Intercorp Financial Services Price Performance

Shares of NYSE IFS opened at $20.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Intercorp Financial Services has a 12 month low of $17.94 and a 12 month high of $26.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.28 and a 200-day moving average of $22.18.

Intercorp Financial Services (NYSE:IFS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $418.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $411.56 million. Intercorp Financial Services had a net margin of 19.56% and a return on equity of 12.37%. On average, equities analysts expect that Intercorp Financial Services will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Intercorp Financial Services news, major shareholder Peru Ltd Intercorp purchased 482,199 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.00 per share, for a total transaction of $9,643,980.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 494,699 shares in the company, valued at $9,893,980. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intercorp Financial Services

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intercorp Financial Services in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Intercorp Financial Services in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Intercorp Financial Services in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Intercorp Financial Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $225,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of Intercorp Financial Services in the 2nd quarter valued at about $307,000.

Intercorp Financial Services Company Profile

Intercorp Financial Services Inc provides banking, insurance, wealth management, and payment services for retail and commercial clients in Peru. The company provides loans, credit facilities, deposits, and current accounts; life annuity products with single-premium payment and conventional life insurance products, as well as other retail insurance products; and brokerage and investment management services.

Featured Stories

