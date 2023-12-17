Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Bought by Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 11.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,785 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Intel were worth $383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in INTC. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 11,061 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 961 shares in the last quarter. IMS Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 56.3% during the 2nd quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 32,276 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after acquiring an additional 11,629 shares in the last quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the 2nd quarter valued at $123,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 76.2% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 15,871 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $531,000 after acquiring an additional 6,864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Intel in the 2nd quarter worth $8,546,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

INTC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Intel from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. HSBC upgraded shares of Intel from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Intel in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Intel from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.84.

Intel Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC opened at $46.16 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.77 and a 200-day moving average of $36.32. The firm has a market cap of $194.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -115.40, a P/E/G ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.95. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $24.73 and a twelve month high of $47.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The chip maker reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.20. Intel had a negative net margin of 3.11% and a positive return on equity of 0.49%. The firm had revenue of $14.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intel Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 7th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently -125.00%.

Insider Transactions at Intel

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 6,775 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $36.80 per share, with a total value of $249,320.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $937,480. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Profile

(Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.