Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JMP Securities

JMP Securities reiterated their market outperform rating on shares of Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $55.00 target price on the life sciences company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Integra LifeSciences from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Integra LifeSciences from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. CL King initiated coverage on shares of Integra LifeSciences in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $44.00 to $37.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $46.00.

Shares of Integra LifeSciences stock opened at $42.77 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.89. The company has a fifty day moving average of $38.70 and a 200 day moving average of $40.48. Integra LifeSciences has a fifty-two week low of $33.44 and a fifty-two week high of $60.69.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The life sciences company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $382.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $387.22 million. Integra LifeSciences had a return on equity of 15.28% and a net margin of 6.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Integra LifeSciences will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IART. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its position in Integra LifeSciences by 469.5% in the 2nd quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 746 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its position in Integra LifeSciences by 107.0% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 828 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the period. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Integra LifeSciences in the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in Integra LifeSciences by 40.6% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,216 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its position in Integra LifeSciences by 82.5% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,037 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares during the period. 84.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation manufactures and sells surgical instruments, neurosurgical products, and wound care products for use in neurosurgery, neurocritical care and otolaryngology. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical and Tissue Technologies. The company offers neurosurgery and neuro critical care products, including tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and surgical headlamps and instrumentation, as well as after-market services.

