Insider Selling: Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN) Major Shareholder Sells $26,475,000.00 in Stock

Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Free Report) major shareholder Abdiel Capital Advisors, Lp sold 750,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total value of $26,475,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,611,444 shares in the company, valued at $233,383,973.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Abdiel Capital Advisors, Lp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 7th, Abdiel Capital Advisors, Lp sold 2,010,510 shares of Appian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.85, for a total value of $76,097,803.50.

On Wednesday, October 4th, Abdiel Capital Advisors, Lp sold 750,000 shares of Appian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.43, for a total value of $31,072,500.00.

Shares of NASDAQ APPN opened at $38.32 on Friday. Appian Co. has a 1-year low of $29.80 and a 1-year high of $54.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $38.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of -20.60 and a beta of 1.49.

Appian ( NASDAQ:APPN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.06. Appian had a negative return on equity of 124.95% and a negative net margin of 25.84%. The firm had revenue of $137.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.99 million. On average, research analysts expect that Appian Co. will post -1.71 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Appian by 3.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,856,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,477,000 after purchasing an additional 138,431 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Appian by 7.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,933,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,651,000 after purchasing an additional 208,857 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in shares of Appian by 25.4% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,882,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,589,000 after purchasing an additional 380,770 shares in the last quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Appian by 7.4% in the first quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP now owns 1,865,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,806,000 after purchasing an additional 128,168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Appian by 2.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 873,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,599,000 after purchasing an additional 21,046 shares in the last quarter. 41.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

APPN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Appian from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Barclays dropped their price target on Appian from $41.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Appian from $56.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, DA Davidson raised Appian from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

Appian Corporation provides low-code process automation platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers workflow, artificial intelligence, robotic process automation, data fabric, and process mining. It provides The Appian Platform, an integrated automation platform that enables organizations to design, automate, and optimize end-to-end processes and complex business operations.

