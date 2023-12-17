Insider Buying: Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL) Director Purchases $17,805,473.01 in Stock

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL – Get Free Report) Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker purchased 81,159 shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $219.39 per share, with a total value of $17,805,473.01. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,774,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $389,262,360.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Bros. Advisors Lp Baker also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 17th, Bros. Advisors Lp Baker purchased 46,370 shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $174.70 per share, with a total value of $8,100,839.00.

On Tuesday, November 21st, Bros. Advisors Lp Baker purchased 64,350 shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $188.47 per share, with a total value of $12,128,044.50.

On Tuesday, November 14th, Bros. Advisors Lp Baker purchased 34,188 shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $156.42 per share, with a total value of $5,347,686.96.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ MDGL opened at $237.13 on Friday. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $60.75 and a one year high of $322.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.16, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 2.36. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $168.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $190.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.32 and a beta of -0.42.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:MDGL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($5.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($4.90) by ($0.44). As a group, analysts expect that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -19.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MDGL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 35,674 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,500,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 36,127 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,545,000 after acquiring an additional 1,383 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 13.6% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,350 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $819,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 58.6% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 6,682 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $656,000 after acquiring an additional 2,468 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 3.8% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,393 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,216,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on MDGL shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $383.00 price objective on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $224.00 price objective on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, September 11th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $325.00 price objective on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $313.09.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) in the United States. Its lead product candidate is resmetirom, a liver-directed selective thyroid hormone receptor beta agonist, which is in Phase III clinical trials for treating NASH.

