Insider Buying: BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:ECAT) Major Shareholder Purchases 321,840 Shares of Stock

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:ECAT – Get Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 321,840 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.06 per share, with a total value of $5,168,750.40. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 22,186,884 shares in the company, valued at $356,321,357.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 11th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 133,259 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.94 per share, with a total value of $2,124,148.46.

On Friday, December 8th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 148,832 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.94 per share, with a total value of $2,372,382.08.

On Wednesday, December 6th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 77,203 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.83 per share, with a total value of $1,222,123.49.

On Monday, December 4th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 113,563 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.77 per share, with a total value of $1,790,888.51.

On Friday, December 1st, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 62,142 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.72 per share, with a total value of $976,872.24.

On Wednesday, November 29th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 234,871 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.64 per share, with a total value of $3,673,382.44.

On Monday, November 27th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 342,147 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.45 per share, with a total value of $5,286,171.15.

On Friday, November 24th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 2 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.45 per share, with a total value of $30.90.

On Wednesday, November 22nd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 37,592 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.45 per share, with a total value of $580,796.40.

On Monday, November 20th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 317,592 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.50 per share, with a total value of $4,922,676.00.

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ECAT opened at $16.06 on Friday. BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust has a 12 month low of $13.34 and a 12 month high of $16.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.12 and a 200-day moving average of $15.33.

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Saba Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust by 15.7% in the third quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 15,335,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,815,000 after buying an additional 2,077,944 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,728,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,938,000 after buying an additional 992,116 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust by 64.4% in the second quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 1,781,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,905,000 after buying an additional 697,851 shares during the period. Advisor Partners II LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust in the third quarter worth about $5,594,000. Finally, Logan Stone Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $4,834,000.

About BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust’s (ECAT) (the ‘Trust’) investment objectives are to provide total return and income through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. The Trust invests in a portfolio of equity and debt securities. Generally, the Trust’s portfolio will include both equity and debt securities.

