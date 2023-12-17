Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO Takes $77,000 Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 484 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Legacy Bridge LLC bought a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 83.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TXN opened at $168.64 on Friday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1 year low of $139.48 and a 1 year high of $188.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $152.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $164.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 5.69 and a quick ratio of 4.22. The company has a market cap of $153.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.90, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.00.

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The semiconductor company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by ($0.01). Texas Instruments had a net margin of 39.21% and a return on equity of 45.23%. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.57 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 6.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st were issued a $1.30 dividend. This is an increase from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 30th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.53%.

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Ronald Kirk sold 12,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.51, for a total value of $1,789,627.49. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,637 shares in the company, valued at $1,984,319.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on TXN shares. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Texas Instruments in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer cut Texas Instruments from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Texas Instruments from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $145.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on Texas Instruments from $195.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.55.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

