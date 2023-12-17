Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO Takes $71,000 Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,595 shares of the cable giant’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,798,173,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 121,265.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,530,426 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $892,799,000 after buying an additional 25,509,390 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 38.4% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 35,674,385 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,482,271,000 after buying an additional 9,906,353 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 90,788.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 7,660,069 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $318,276,000 after buying an additional 7,651,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,653,778 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,876,273,000 after buying an additional 7,084,451 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.85% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Pivotal Research boosted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Comcast from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a report on Friday, October 27th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Comcast in a report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Comcast from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Comcast currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.87.

Comcast Price Performance

Comcast stock opened at $44.48 on Friday. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $33.78 and a 52 week high of $47.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $179.04 billion, a PE ratio of 12.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.03.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The cable giant reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.14. Comcast had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 19.97%. The business had revenue of $30.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 3rd will be issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.13%.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

Featured Stories

