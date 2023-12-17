Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO Takes $68,000 Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aire Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Aire Advisors LLC now owns 31,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,842,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 4,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 4,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 9,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 1.1 %

SCZ stock opened at $60.71 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $52.21 and a 52 week high of $62.47. The company has a market capitalization of $10.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $56.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.05.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF

