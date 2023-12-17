Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO Takes $68,000 Position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Chubb by 17.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 28,821,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,596,629,000 after purchasing an additional 4,210,564 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 1.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,670,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,610,928,000 after acquiring an additional 181,441 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 21.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,107,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,739,488,000 after acquiring an additional 2,528,499 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 0.3% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,259,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,975,364,000 after acquiring an additional 27,110 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 102,751.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,289,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,828,733,000 after acquiring an additional 8,281,754 shares during the period. 86.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Chubb

In related news, EVP Joseph F. Wayland sold 11,537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.67, for a total value of $2,465,110.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 93,315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,938,616.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Chubb news, insider John J. Lupica sold 17,810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.76, for a total transaction of $3,896,115.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 136,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,803,643.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joseph F. Wayland sold 11,537 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.67, for a total value of $2,465,110.79. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 93,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,938,616.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 48,665 shares of company stock worth $10,587,036. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Chubb Stock Performance

Shares of CB stock opened at $220.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $89.79 billion, a PE ratio of 13.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $219.36 and a 200-day moving average of $206.55. Chubb Limited has a one year low of $183.40 and a one year high of $231.37.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $4.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by $0.74. Chubb had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 14.58%. The company had revenue of $14.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.16 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 19.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.32%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CB shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Chubb from $217.00 to $215.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. StockNews.com upgraded Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $245.00 target price on shares of Chubb in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Chubb from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Chubb in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $269.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chubb currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.46.

About Chubb

(Free Report)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

See Also

