Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO Takes $50,000 Position in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new stake in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 665 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 53.7% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 169,554 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $12,132,000 after purchasing an additional 59,216 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 79.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 14,603 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 6,465 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 35.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 65,109 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $4,659,000 after purchasing an additional 16,985 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 44,780 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $3,204,000 after purchasing an additional 2,636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,064 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares during the last quarter. 45.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on COIN. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Coinbase Global in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Coinbase Global from $55.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Barclays dropped their price target on Coinbase Global from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Coinbase Global from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Coinbase Global from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.28.

COIN stock opened at $147.90 on Friday. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.55 and a 1 year high of $154.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $101.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.73. The firm has a market cap of $35.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.79 and a beta of 3.05.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The cryptocurrency exchange reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.53. Coinbase Global had a negative return on equity of 10.90% and a negative net margin of 26.42%. The firm had revenue of $674.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $656.61 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Coinbase Global news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,145 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.38, for a total transaction of $85,165.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $870,469.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 97,836 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.70, for a total transaction of $13,276,345.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 841,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,146,769. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.38, for a total value of $85,165.10. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $870,469.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 457,673 shares of company stock valued at $57,277,488 in the last quarter. 33.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. It offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for consumers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable developers to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

