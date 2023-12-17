Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO Takes $46,000 Position in Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL)

Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new stake in shares of Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 4,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in GEL. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of Genesis Energy during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Genesis Energy by 90.8% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,034 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 2,395 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Genesis Energy during the third quarter worth about $46,000. Tejara Capital Ltd bought a new position in Genesis Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in Genesis Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Genesis Energy

In other news, VP Garland G. Gaspard bought 5,264 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.41 per share, with a total value of $60,062.24. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,264 shares in the company, valued at $196,982.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GEL. StockNews.com began coverage on Genesis Energy in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Genesis Energy from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th.

Genesis Energy Trading Down 2.0 %

NYSE GEL opened at $11.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.80 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.95, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.51 and its 200-day moving average is $10.43. Genesis Energy, L.P. has a one year low of $8.05 and a one year high of $12.78.

Genesis Energy (NYSE:GEL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $807.62 million for the quarter. Genesis Energy had a return on equity of 16.81% and a net margin of 4.74%.

Genesis Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 30th. Genesis Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 133.33%.

About Genesis Energy

Genesis Energy, L.P. operates in the midstream segment of the crude oil and natural gas industry. The company's Offshore Pipeline Transportation segment engages in offshore crude oil and natural gas pipeline transportation and handling operations; and in the deepwater pipeline servicing in the southern Keathley Canyon area of the Gulf of Mexico.

Further Reading

