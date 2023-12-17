Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO Takes $45,000 Position in Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE)

Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Franklin Electric by 228.7% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 309 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Franklin Electric during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in shares of Franklin Electric during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Franklin Electric by 98.3% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 595 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Franklin Electric during the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. Institutional investors own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Franklin Electric

In other news, CEO Gregg C. Sengstack sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.25, for a total value of $812,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,398,364.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Gregg C. Sengstack sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.25, for a total value of $812,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 170,619 shares in the company, valued at $15,398,364.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Delancey W. Davis sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.80, for a total value of $90,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $882,212.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Franklin Electric in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.00.

Franklin Electric Price Performance

FELE stock opened at $95.93 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Franklin Electric Co., Inc. has a one year low of $77.69 and a one year high of $107.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a PE ratio of 23.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $88.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.01.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $538.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $573.50 million. Franklin Electric had a return on equity of 17.30% and a net margin of 9.33%. On average, analysts forecast that Franklin Electric Co., Inc. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Franklin Electric Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 2nd were given a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 1st. Franklin Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.79%.

About Franklin Electric

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, drives, pumps, electronic controls, water treatment systems, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

Further Reading

