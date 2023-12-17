Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO Takes $43,000 Position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 262 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of American Tower during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of American Tower during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of American Tower during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Tower by 75.3% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 135 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in American Tower during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

Get American Tower alerts:

American Tower Trading Down 0.0 %

NYSE:AMT opened at $212.15 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $187.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $184.80. American Tower Co. has a 52 week low of $154.58 and a 52 week high of $235.57. The company has a market capitalization of $98.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 138.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73.

American Tower Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th will be issued a $1.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 27th. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 423.53%.

AMT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of American Tower from $215.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of American Tower from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of American Tower in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price objective for the company. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of American Tower in a research note on Friday, October 13th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $208.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of American Tower from $211.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, American Tower has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $226.93.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on American Tower

American Tower Profile

(Free Report)

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 225,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.