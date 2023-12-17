Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO Takes $43,000 Position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new stake in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 262 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Tower by 44.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 9,842,980 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,908,844,000 after purchasing an additional 3,016,160 shares during the period. BROOKFIELD Corp ON increased its position in American Tower by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. BROOKFIELD Corp ON now owns 461,105 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $89,427,000 after buying an additional 7,150 shares in the last quarter. Moreno Evelyn V increased its position in American Tower by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Moreno Evelyn V now owns 24,363 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,725,000 after buying an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its position in American Tower by 40.4% during the 1st quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after buying an additional 1,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its position in American Tower by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 84,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,207,000 after buying an additional 1,026 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of American Tower stock opened at $212.15 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $187.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $184.80. American Tower Co. has a 52 week low of $154.58 and a 52 week high of $235.57. The company has a market capitalization of $98.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 138.66, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be given a $1.70 dividend. This represents a $6.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 27th. American Tower’s payout ratio is presently 423.53%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AMT. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on American Tower from $212.00 to $169.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on American Tower from $211.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Scotiabank began coverage on American Tower in a research report on Friday, October 13th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $208.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on American Tower from $215.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on American Tower from $218.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $226.93.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 225,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

