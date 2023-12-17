Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO Sells 195 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO reduced its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,666 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 195 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises 1.0% of Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,993,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in V. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in Visa in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in Visa in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in Visa in the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. HWG Holdings LP grew its stake in Visa by 18.4% in the second quarter. HWG Holdings LP now owns 270 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Visa in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. 81.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Visa Stock Performance

Shares of V opened at $258.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $473.65 billion, a PE ratio of 31.13, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $245.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $239.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $202.13 and a 1 year high of $263.25.

Visa Increases Dividend

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The credit-card processor reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $8.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.56 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 50.13% and a net margin of 52.90%. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.93 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 9.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 8th. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Visa’s payout ratio is presently 25.09%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Visa

In related news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $1,956,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.14, for a total transaction of $9,445,600.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 139,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,025,123.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $1,956,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 98,311 shares of company stock worth $24,264,891 over the last ninety days. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

V has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $284.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Visa in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Visa from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Visa from $248.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Visa from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Visa currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $277.67.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

