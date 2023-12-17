Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO Sells 123 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO reduced its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 5.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,008 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 123 shares during the period. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HD. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 99,916.0% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 870,320,643 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $270,356,404,000 after acquiring an additional 869,450,462 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth $3,740,875,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 105,205.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,994,957 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,472,867,000 after acquiring an additional 10,984,516 shares during the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 30,077.5% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,140,519 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $20,806,000 after acquiring an additional 6,120,171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 29,554.9% in the first quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 5,109,249 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,109,000 after acquiring an additional 5,092,020 shares during the last quarter. 68.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Insider Transactions at Home Depot

In other news, CAO Kimberly R. Scardino sold 1,375 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.51, for a total value of $421,451.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,067,103.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Kimberly R. Scardino sold 1,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.51, for a total transaction of $421,451.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,067,103.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP William D. Bastek sold 1,612 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.90, for a total value of $506,006.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,639,527.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,114 shares of company stock worth $966,456. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Home Depot Stock Performance

NYSE:HD opened at $354.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.37, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $274.26 and a 1 year high of $354.38. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $304.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $311.15. The company has a market cap of $352.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.72, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.94.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $37.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.59 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,339.65% and a net margin of 10.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.24 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were issued a $2.09 dividend. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.66%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com cut Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Home Depot from $350.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $325.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Home Depot from $340.00 to $356.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on Home Depot from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Home Depot currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $340.14.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Home Depot

About Home Depot

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.