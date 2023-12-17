Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO Purchases Shares of 600 iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $267,000. First Citizens Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $460,000. Petra Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $230,000. FC Advisory LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 6.1% during the second quarter. FC Advisory LLC now owns 3,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 4.3% during the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 282,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,312,000 after buying an additional 11,647 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF stock opened at $112.69 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 1.17. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $92.79 and a 12-month high of $116.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $101.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.18.

About iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

