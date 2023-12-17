Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO Purchases Shares of 378 The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new stake in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in EL. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Arlington Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 378.4% in the second quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $224.00 to $118.00 in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $162.00 to $137.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $200.00 to $134.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group cut shares of Estée Lauder Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $210.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $185.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $178.00.

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Down 1.7 %

Estée Lauder Companies stock opened at $143.64 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $51.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.50, a P/E/G ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $129.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $156.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 1-year low of $102.22 and a 1-year high of $283.62.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.33. The business had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.53 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 13.93%. Estée Lauder Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Estée Lauder Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th were issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 173.69%.

Estée Lauder Companies Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

