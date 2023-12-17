Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO Purchases New Shares in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 528 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Angeles Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $37,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $40,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:IEF opened at $95.99 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $92.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.83. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $88.86 and a twelve month high of $100.80.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $0.2816 dividend. This represents a $3.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

