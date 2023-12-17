Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO Makes New $79,000 Investment in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ)

Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PRFZ. Tsfg LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 400.0% in the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 816 shares during the period. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 400.0% during the 3rd quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 10,800 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 917.1% during the 2nd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 18,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,153,000 after purchasing an additional 16,544 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 116,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,018,000 after purchasing an additional 11,131 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 118,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,432,000 after purchasing an additional 13,251 shares during the period.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of PRFZ stock opened at $36.66 on Friday. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF has a 12 month low of $30.29 and a 12 month high of $37.32. The stock has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 18.72 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $32.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.88.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF Company Profile

The Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (PRFZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI US 1500 index. The fund tracks a fundamentally-weighted index of 1,500 small- and mid-cap companies in the US that are selected using fundamental metrics. PRFZ was launched on Sep 20, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

