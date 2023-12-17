Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO Makes New $66,000 Investment in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new stake in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 844 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Symmetry Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 8,585 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $670,000 after buying an additional 1,915 shares during the period. New England Research & Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Microchip Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $396,000. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,495 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $897,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its position in Microchip Technology by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 43,428 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,390,000 after purchasing an additional 5,729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Microchip Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,141,000. 90.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Microchip Technology Stock Performance

Shares of MCHP opened at $92.20 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $80.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.13. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 52 week low of $67.69 and a 52 week high of $94.30. The company has a market capitalization of $49.88 billion, a PE ratio of 20.26, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

Microchip Technology ( NASDAQ:MCHP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 50.90% and a net margin of 28.14%. Research analysts expect that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were given a $0.439 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 21st. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is currently 38.68%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Microchip Technology news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.44, for a total value of $193,914.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,744,591.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on MCHP shares. Citigroup upgraded shares of Microchip Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $96.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.13.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

Microchip Technology, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor products. It operates through the Semiconductor Products and Technology Licensing segments. The Semiconductor Products segment is involved in designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing microcontrollers, development tools and analog, interface, mixed signal, connectivity devices, and timing products.

